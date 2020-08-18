Coach's Corner: Rutland Part 1

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 days ago

COACH RUSTY EASOM IS BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON WITH THE RUTLAND HURRICANES.

Welcome back.

Bill shanks spoke with him recently.

Here's part one of their conversation in the coach's corner.

Rusty isam is in his second season as the head coach at rutland and coach naturally year two, a little bit easier for the players and for you, as far as knowing everything, the routine, um, you, you obviously were tonight last year, but i would imagine just the comfort level has got to help the process going into year two for you.

Is that right?

Yes.

You're a year or two is definitely been a lot easier.

Uh, kids understand what to expect, uh, coaches.

I understand what the expectations are and how, how we operate now.

Uh, kids know what to expect on practice wise from a, a typical monday, tuesday and so forth throughout the week.

Uh, they understand that, you know, weeds is a big competition day for us.

And so those practices are usually pretty high and c is pretty high energy, uh, days, especially a lot of periods that we do during those prices.

Uh, but our offense, um, returns all our offense land.

Plus we have some, some good solid backups that we were able to find throughout the season last year and have developed throughout this off season, even though with everything that we faced.

Uh, we've got our running back back and jesse phillips jr who rushed for over a thousand yards last year.

So we're really looking forward to see what jesse can do this year for us.

Uh, he's, he's a little bit bigger than he was last year.

He's a little bit faster than he was last year has probably been the, uh, the biggest improvement he's made.

I think it's 40 times dropped by like two tenths of a second.

So that's a, that's a pretty good jump, you know, given everything that we've had to do, uh, we returned some key wideouts.

We got nico saying for back and christian golden, uh, is back for us also on the perimeter.

Uh, so we still gotta solidify our quarterback spot.

Uh, we have, uh, russia bailey to play for us last year as a backup.

He he's done well.

Uh, we also have a freshmen that's coming up from the eighth grade i and joshua vinson, who we've been really impressed with just how much joshua loves the game of football, uh, and his athleticism and ability.

So, you know, we're going to find a way to whether it's at quarterback or somewhere to get him on the field, um, as a freshman officer, but then there's some