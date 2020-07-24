Only On 44News: Evictions Are On The Rise In The Tri-State

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 minutes ago

From the pandemic ---- indiana's governor lifting the moratorium on evictions - and utility bills- last friday... just in the last four days - the vanderburgh county sheriffs office serving-- about twenty- three evictions every day - 44news reporter tyler druin sat down with an evansville woman who says shes out of money and resources - "since august 14th the sheriffs office has served 90 evictions" since march when the covid-19 pandemic hit gov.

Eric holcomb protected hoosier from being evicted or having their utilities shut off- that moratorium expired last week - evansville water and utilities making changes right now - impacting thousands - "with the lifting of the moratorium we will proceed with normal shut off procedures just like before the moratorium began" the vanderburgh county sheriffs office is responsible for enforcing eviction orders signed by a judge - "sheriff office when we serve these evictions we find that 80% to 85% of tenants leave the premises" nancy byrd and her husband are on a fixed income - they say that if they have to face eviction it would be detrimental not only for their family but could caused added health concerns" "ive paid my bills, i haven't let them pile up, but now i don't have the income of the unemployment, i don't have the means to pay my bills - i am going to be facing eviction, electric shut off, water shut off" for renters like bird - not knowing where to go for relief is a bigger issue than paying the bills - "we are still encouraging our customers to call our customer services, there are still extended arrangement payment plans that can be made" in evansville tyler druin 44news.

The economic fallout being