Ben Cross, star of 'Chariots of Fire' who appeared in 'Star Trek,' dies at 72

English actor Ben Cross has died.

Cross is known for his roles on "Star Trek" and "Dark Shadows".

The actor is, however, best known for his breakout role in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire".

His daughter, Lauren, posted the news via his Facebook page, writing, "I am utterly heartbroken".

His daughter went to say that he had been sick for some time but experienced a rapid decline over the past week.

He was 72 years old.