White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November.
Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She replied:"The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determinationin the aftermath."
[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but gave no other details.
When asked about more funding for staff for the upcoming presidential election, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany placed the responsibility on states saying, "states need to get their act together."
Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with Vice President Mike Pence in Walworth County today, as he visited Wisconsin to counter the Democratic National Convention being held largely virtually...