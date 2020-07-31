Global  
 

White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November.

Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She replied:"The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determinationin the aftermath."


