Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor.

They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change.

Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost.

Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.