Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris.

'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.


Motorcade arrives at Chase Center before Kamala Harris DNC speech

A motorcade arrives at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, where Democratic Vice Presidential...
Kamala Harris Opens DNC Night 3 With Message Urging Supporters to Make a Plan to Vote

Vice presidential nominee Sen. *Kamala Harris* delivered some brief opening remarks for the third...
Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate, setting aside tensions from primary

Kamala Harris, the politically shrewd California senator with a law enforcement background that has...
Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night

DeFede explains how she will impact the campaign trail, particularly Florida.

Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod Shares Unique Relationship With Kamala Harris

Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod Shares Unique Relationship With Kamala Harris

Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod - like Kamala Harris, is a trailblazer.

Historic night planned for DNC night 3

Historic night planned for DNC night 3

Historic night planned for DNC night 3 as Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination.

