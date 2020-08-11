Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris.

'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.