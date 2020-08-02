Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it.

Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the virus." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi Multi-day Hindu festival revering god Ganesh (August–September)

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed eco-friendly idol using chocolate

 A woman in Indore has made Lord Ganesha idol using chocolate on the theme of coronavirus and is planning to immerse it in milk.
DNA
Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad [Video]

Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav founder said, "The idol has been made in the avatar of Dhanvantari, doctor of Gods, as the world is facing a pandemic."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Indore Indore Metropolis in Madhya Pradesh, India

FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts

 An FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Three..
IndiaTimes
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan [Video]

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he said, water of Chambal hates Traitors, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has the full freedom to say whatever he wants, in the end there is only one god and that is the people. They will decide who is real and fake."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Ganesha Ganesha Hindu god of new beginnings, success, and wisdom


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 28-lakh mark

 India's Covid-19 caseload went past 28 lakh with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 20,96,664 on Thursday pushing..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days [Video]

Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, number of antigen tests and RT-PCR tests conducted daily, challenges with online classes and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:20Published

COVID-19: Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts

 Jharkhand government has urged people with symptoms related to COVID-19 or has come in contact with an infected person to go to designated centres for testing.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed eco-friendly idol using chocolate

A woman in Indore has made Lord Ganesha idol using chocolate on the theme of coronavirus and is...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19 [Video]

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Miniature artist makes COVID theme Ganesha in Coimbatore [Video]

Miniature artist makes COVID theme Ganesha in Coimbatore

Coimbatore based miniature artist designed Ganesha idol on COVID warrior theme ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. These Ganesh idols are made by artist Raja. Every year, he uses to design..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru [Video]

COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published