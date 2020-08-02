Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it.

Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the virus." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.