Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown
A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized.
Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine put up 26 billboards around the city earlier this month.
The billboards demanded that the Louisville police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times in March by police, says CNN.
They were executing a no-knock warrant for a man but were at the wrong apartment.