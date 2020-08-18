Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized.

Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine put up 26 billboards around the city earlier this month.

The billboards demanded that the Louisville police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times in March by police, says CNN.

They were executing a no-knock warrant for a man but were at the wrong apartment.