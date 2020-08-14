'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention , but not before urging viewers to vote.

The California senator says the Republican leader "turns our tragedies into political weapons".

Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big names slated to perform.

Billie Eilish made her thoughts loud and clear in a powerful message ahead of her performance at the...

