'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.


Billie Eilish, Rihanna feature in Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist

 Obama's playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the...
Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNC

 The slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
Star-studded entertainment lineup set for Democratic convention

 John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big names slated to perform.
Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.

Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3

 Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
DNC 2020: Kamala Harris savages Trump 'failure of leadership'

 The California senator says the Republican leader "turns our tragedies into political weapons".
'Silence Is Not an Option': Billie Eilish Speaks at DNC Convention, Performs 'My Future'

Billie Eilish appeared at the virtual DNC Convention Wednesday night and performed her song "My..."
Billie Eilish Says 'Silence Is Not An Option' In Powerful Message Ahead of DNC Performance

Billie Eilish made her thoughts loud and clear in a powerful message ahead of her performance at the...
