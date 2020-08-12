Global  
 

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats.

Gloria Tso reports.


White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result [Video]

White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November. Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She replied:"The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determinationin the aftermath."

Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3

 Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
Obama: Consequences of Trump's 'failure' severe [Video]

Obama: Consequences of Trump's 'failure' severe

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has failed to grow into the job and has only used the "awesome power" of the presidency to help himself and his friends.

DNC 2020: Kamala Harris savages Trump 'failure of leadership'

 The California senator says the Republican leader "turns our tragedies into political weapons".
WH defends Trump's attack on Goodyear

 The White House is defending President Donald Trump's call for the boycott of Goodyear. (Aug. 19)
 
Trump urges Goodyear boycott, claiming it banned MAGA hats

 The president's tweet cited a report that some employees of the tire maker were told to avoid political garb at work.
'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News [Video]

'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News

The North American box office is resuming after an unprecedented five-month shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Beatles' manager reflects on the group's meteoric rise

 Longtime radio and TV reporter Larry Kane interviewed the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein in 1964 in the midst of the band's North American tour. Epstein..
The Weeknd Donates $300k to Beirut Explosion Victims

 The Weeknd's philanthropy isn't confined to North America ... he's opening his wallet to help people who were injured, people whose loved ones died, and people..
Are Ants The Cheapest Gardeners On Earth? [Video]

Are Ants The Cheapest Gardeners On Earth?

If you appreciate spring wildflowers like trilliums, bloodroot, or violets, restrain yourself the next time you're tempted to step on an ant. That's because according to Science Magazine, many spring wildflowers in eastern North America bloom thanks to these energetic picnic invaders. The tiny six-legged gardeners have partnered with those plants, as well as about 11,000 others, to disperse their seeds.

LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor

 Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
Trump Urges Boycott of Goodyear Tires

President Donald Trump urged his followers in a tweet on Wednesday to boycott Goodyear tires after an...
Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)

Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT) · *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to...
Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co...
Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism [Video]

Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism

Goodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand.

White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet [Video]

White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5's John Kosich about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet.

Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer [Video]

Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer

President Donald Trump is calling for the public not to buy Goodyear tires after a report that the Akron tire maker is telling employees not to wear MAGA gear to work or use statements that include..

