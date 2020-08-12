Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Are Ants The Cheapest Gardeners On Earth?



If you appreciate spring wildflowers like trilliums, bloodroot, or violets, restrain yourself the next time you're tempted to step on an ant. That's because according to Science Magazine, many spring wildflowers in eastern North America bloom thanks to these energetic picnic invaders. The tiny six-legged gardeners have partnered with those plants, as well as about 11,000 others, to disperse their seeds.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970