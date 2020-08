LNU Lightning Complex Fires: 124,000 Acres, Nearly 200 Structures Burned; I-80 Reopens Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:09s - Published 7 minutes ago LNU Lightning Complex Fires: 124,000 Acres, Nearly 200 Structures Burned; I-80 Reopens Out-of-control wildfires touched off by lightning have torched more than 200 square miles and closed a major freeway in one of the major wildfires groups raging out of control in the Bay Area and Northern California. 0

