Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires
Smoke and ash from multiple wildfires raging in California's Sonoma County turned the skies orange on Wednesday, August 19.There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.
River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres
Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif. dark.
The River..
