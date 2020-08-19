Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires

Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires

Smoke and ash from multiple wildfires raging in California's Sonoma County turned the skies orange on Wednesday, August 19.There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres [Video]

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif. dark. The River..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published
Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property [Video]

Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Wildfires continued in Napa County on Wednesday, and residents in portions of wine country were advised that there's an “immediate threat to life and property” due to the blaze. (August 19,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published
SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California [Video]

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California

Multiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published