Harris accepts vice presidential nod

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.
On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has outlined a number of protections for the constitutionally mandated service. They will vote on the bill which includes approval for $25 billion in funding for the USPS this Saturday.