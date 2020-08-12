Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Harris accepts vice presidential nod

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 3

 Kamala Harris made history in accepting her official nomination for the vice presidency: She became the first woman of color to join a major party’s national..
NYTimes.com

LeBron James expresses support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on VICE TV's 'Stick to Sports'

 On the VICE TV series hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, LeBron James said he would "for sure" campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris makes history with official nomination for US VP

 New York: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris was nominated the Democratic Party's candidate for the United States vice-president, becoming the first-ever..
WorldNews

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

 Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket. In her acceptance speech, Harris argued she and..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination, wildfires, AMC Theatres reopen: 5 things to know Thursday

 Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president, wildfires rage in California and Colorado and more news you need to know..
USATODAY.com
Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC [Video]

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election [Video]

Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election

On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has outlined a number of protections for the constitutionally mandated service. They will vote on the bill which includes approval for $25 billion in funding for the USPS this Saturday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Asian Americans Ethnic group

Kamala Harris says "we have got to do the work" after accepting historic VP nomination

 Kamala Harris made history Wednesday, officially becoming the first Black woman and the first Asian American to be a major party vice presidential nominee. "In..
CBS News

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on the historic moment with Kamala Harris on Democratic ticket

 Senator Kamala Harris will formally accept the nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. She is the first Black woman and..
CBS News
Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift [Video]

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election bid may hinge on winning suburban voters who revolted against his party two years ago. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Harris could attract more Asian-American voters to support Biden

 Because of her Indian American heritage, Harris may be able to attract Asian Americans, the fastest growing voting demographic.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live Updates

Former President Barack Obama and Senator Kamala Harris are headlining the third night of the...
CBS 2 - Published

DNC: Trump fires back at Obama, Harris convention attacks in all-caps tweetstorm

As Kamala Harris was giving her vice-presidential nomination speech, President Trump called to mind...
FOXNews.com - Published

From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination [Video]

Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination

Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, Pat Kessler reports (3:47). WCCO 4 News at 10 – Aug. 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:47Published
Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination [Video]

Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination

She addressed the Democratic National Convention’s third night after former President Barack Obama warned that American democracy itself was at risk if President Donald Trump wins reelection this..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published
Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3 [Video]

Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3

It's day three of the Democratic National Convention. Speakers include vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published