QAnon: Trump lauds bizarre conspiracy theory

The president said he did not know much about the bizarre conspiracy theory, except that its adherents like him.



Related videos from verified sources Trump dodges QAnon question



Donald Trump swerves around answering a journalist's question about a Republican who praised comments on the QAnon conspiracy theory. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago Trump declines to reject Qanon theory



Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress



The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago