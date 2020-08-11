QAnon: Trump lauds bizarre conspiracy theory
The president said he did not know much about the bizarre conspiracy theory, except that its adherents like him.
Trump dodges QAnon questionDonald Trump swerves around answering a journalist's question about a Republican who praised comments on the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Trump declines to reject Qanon theoryAsked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..
GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach CongressThe GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.