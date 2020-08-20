Global  
 

Billie Eilish: Trump is 'destroying' the US

Singer Billie Eilish has weighed in on the 2020 presidential election, saying Donald Trump is destroying the country.


Billie Eilish slams Trump at DNC: He 'is destroying our country and everything we care about'

Billie Eilish ripped Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.
'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.

