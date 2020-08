Raging Wildfires Send Blanket Of Hazy, Unhealthy Smoke Over Bay Area Skies



The wildfires have sent a blanket of unhealthy smoke over Bay Area. Emily Turner tells how the poor air quality is impacting our health. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 5 hours ago

Spreading Wildfires In North Bay Shut Down I-80, Destroy Homes In Vacaville



Team coverage of wildfires causing havoc in the North Bay, closing I-80 in both directions and devastating Vacaville (8-19-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:17 Published 6 hours ago