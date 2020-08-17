Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid him tribute on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.

Other Congress leaders also paid floral tribute to the former PM.

Rajiv Gandhi served India from 1984 to 1989 and was youngest PM at age of 40.


DDMA gives nod to re-opening of hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed

 The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave its approval for the re-opening of hotels in the national capital. The agency also gave a nod to..
DNA

