Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations. Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every Indian has the right to post their comments on social media platforms. On the issue of hate speech, the minister raised the past comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress. He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to beat the Prime Minister of the country with sticks was tantamount to provoking people to violence. The row erupted after an article in a foreign publication alleged that Ankhi Das had intervened to stop action against BJP leaders indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article had named T Raja Singh, Kapil Mishra and Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all the details.
