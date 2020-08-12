Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schools minister apologises to students

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Schools minister apologises to students

Schools minister apologises to students

Nick Gibb has said he is sorry to thousands of students amid the A-levels and GCSE results row.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Students rally to oust PM, education minister

About 500 students from multiple schools in Bangkok converged outside the Education Ministry on...
Bangkok Post - Published


Tweets about this

Sarah20032008

Sarah Hall Schools minister apologises to students https://t.co/8ihuD3FbWx 2 minutes ago

gmxnu

〽️🔻 RT @SkyNews: Schools Minister Nick Gibb tells Sky News he "anticipates" BTEC results will be given to students next week, and apologises fo… 7 minutes ago

RSPhil_kedst

KEVI RS & Philosophy RT @BBCBreakfast: Schools Minister, Nick Gibb MP, apologises on #BBCBreakfast to A-Level and GCSE students for the "pain, anxiety and the u… 9 minutes ago

BBCBreakfast

BBC Breakfast Schools Minister, Nick Gibb MP, apologises on #BBCBreakfast to A-Level and GCSE students for the "pain, anxiety and… https://t.co/9gBN73Fn3l 17 minutes ago

string1979

Davy Dunlop LFC RT @KayBurley: Why have BTEC results been delayed? Schools Minister @NickGibbUK tells @skynewsniall BTEC results will “hopefully” be relea… 19 minutes ago

KayBurley

Kay Burley Why have BTEC results been delayed? Schools Minister @NickGibbUK tells @skynewsniall BTEC results will “hopefully”… https://t.co/YwSOymMw9I 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally [Video]

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally

There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:30Published
NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades [Video]

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system [Video]

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government’s “robust and fair system” for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published