Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty.

Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature.

Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI.

If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it.

But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable.

She should fight the battle legally."