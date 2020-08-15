Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty.

Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature.

Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI.

If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it.

But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable.

She should fight the battle legally."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:02Published

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar


Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas [Video]

CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

 Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, Telugu Desam party president N..
IndiaTimes

AIADMK leadership debate: 'I have people's support,' says Palaniswami as posters appear pitching for 'OPS as CM'

 Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that he has the love and support of the people and vowed to continue to work for them with their..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India


Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today; may visit his home, recreate death scene

 The team will first visit the CBI headquarters in the Mumbai first and later meet the nodal officer of Mumbai Police's Zone-09 to gather information in Sushant..
DNA

Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. If..
IndiaTimes

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty has no 'aukaat' to comment on Bihar Chief Minister, says DGP Pandey

While answering a question on actor Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey went full throttle...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News [Video]

SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey sparked a controversy after he said that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has no stature to comment on the Bihar Chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published