Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:47s - Published
5 minutes ago
Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke
The worst air quality on the planet can be found in the Bay Area right now, due to wildfires raging across Northern California.
Team coverage begins with KPIX Chief Meteorlogist Paul Heggen and in Maria Medina in San Jose.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area...
FOXNews.com - Published
14 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif. dark. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago