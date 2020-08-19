Global  
 

Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke

Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke

Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke

The worst air quality on the planet can be found in the Bay Area right now, due to wildfires raging across Northern California.

Team coverage begins with KPIX Chief Meteorlogist Paul Heggen and in Maria Medina in San Jose.


Air quality in Bay Area turns 'unhealthy' from California wildfire smoke, no relief from extreme heat in West

Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area...
Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes [Video]

Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes

Hundreds of wildfires are raging across Northern California forcing evacuations, closing highways and destroying homes. KPIX 5 team coverage has Joe Vazquez in Napa Co., Andrea Nakano in Vacaville and..

Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires [Video]

Sonoma County, Calif. skies turn orange due to massive wildfires

Smoke and ash from multiple wildfires raging in California's Sonoma County turned the skies orange on Wednesday, August 19.There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres [Video]

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif. dark.

