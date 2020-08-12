Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats.

Gloria Tso reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires on Wednesday (August 19) after local media reported the company's workers were being forbidden from wearing his "Make America Great Again" hats.

Trump accused North America's largest tire maker of quote "playing politics," and told reporters he would even swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limo if there were an alternative.

"Yeah, I would do that.

I would swap them out based on what I heard.

We'll see what happens.

But, look, you're going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore, and they'll buy from a competitor - made in the USA too, okay?" Trump first tweeted about a Goodyear boycott earlier on Wednesday after a local media station in Kansas circulated an image reportedly taken during a company training session discussing political attire.

The presentation appeared to spell out appropriate and inappropriate displays.

'Black Lives Matter' and 'Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride' were shown to be acceptable under that presentation, while 'Blue Lives Matter' and 'MAGA Attire' were not.

Trump called that disgraceful - and said that allowed support for causes he described as "Marxist." "And when they say that you can't have Blue Lives Matter - you can't show a blue line, you can't wear a MAGA hat - but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature." Goodyear later said the widely circulated image that triggered the controversy was not created or distributed by the company's corporate group.

The company reiterated in a statement that quote "Goodyear has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination," and that it asks employees to avoid quote "workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues." Trump dismissed concerns of any potential political or business fallout from his comments Wednesday, claiming he was polling "very well" among Goodyear workers.

"And you know what?

They'll be able to get a good job, because we set a jobs record over the last quarter, you know.

The most jobs ever in the history of our country.

You'll be able to get another good job."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency [Video]

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

‘He Stiffed Our Party’: Bloomberg Doubts Resurface Before D.N.C. Speech

 Michael Bloomberg’s appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention has reignited questions about his pledge to throw his fortune behind the effort..
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency [Video]

Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama suggested that President Trumphas used the position as a "reality show".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy [Video]

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Global tire manufacturing company

WH defends Trump's attack on Goodyear

 The White House is defending President Donald Trump's call for the boycott of Goodyear. (Aug. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

Trump urges Goodyear boycott, claiming it banned MAGA hats

 The president's tweet cited a report that some employees of the tire maker were told to avoid political garb at work.
CBS News

North America North America Continent

'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News [Video]

'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News

The North American box office is resuming after an unprecedented five-month shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:07Published

Beatles' manager reflects on the group's meteoric rise

 Longtime radio and TV reporter Larry Kane interviewed the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein in 1964 in the midst of the band's North American tour. Epstein..
CBS News

The Weeknd Donates $300k to Beirut Explosion Victims

 The Weeknd's philanthropy isn't confined to North America ... he's opening his wallet to help people who were injured, people whose loved ones died, and people..
TMZ.com

Make America Great Again Make America Great Again American campaign slogan

LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor

 Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

'Squidbillies' star Unknown Hinson fired over 'extremely offensive' posts about BLM, Dolly Parton

 The Adult Swim series "Squidbillies" fired actor Unknown Hinson over "extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts," show creators announced.
USATODAY.com

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters 'to speak at Republican convention'

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey were filmed pointing guns at racial justice demonstrators in June.
BBC News

NYPD used facial recognition to track down Black Lives Matter activist

 Black Lives Matter activist Derrick Ingram (above) was targeted by the police for alleged assault. | Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

The..
The Verge

St Louis couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters to appear at GOP convention

 A couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis will play a part in next week’s Republican Convention. Mark and...
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Trump Urges Boycott of Goodyear Tires

President Donald Trump urged his followers in a tweet on Wednesday to boycott Goodyear tires after an...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsySeattlePI.com


Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)

Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT) · *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @therealautoblog: Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after report company bars political attire: https://t.co/neEvPq6lD2 https://t.co/0ec… 44 seconds ago

Nlbhvstrump

Nancy L Howard Our Pres, hard at work trying to destroy a landmark American Corp because he doesn't like their politics: Trump ur… https://t.co/Y0693y2TaH 2 minutes ago

dennis_onken

DENNIS ONKEN Goodyear sinks as Trump urges boycott over MAGA-hat ban https://t.co/GMV10ZQo3j #FoxBusiness 2 minutes ago

ChocFlower

Gwen Smith Trump urges Americans to boycott Goodyear Tire after the company told employees they couldn't wear MAGA hats or any… https://t.co/IZSQgrEIJp 3 minutes ago

SusanPidge

SKP RT @ResisterChic: Biden Comes to Goodyear's Defense As Trump Urges His Supporters to Boycott To Trump, those workers and their jobs aren’t… 5 minutes ago

Layne21951264

Layne Trump urges Americans to boycott Goodyear Tire after the company told employees they couldn't wea...… https://t.co/2UvTRIzCy1 11 minutes ago

cjp6769br

C.J.P. 240 RT @AlamoOnTheRise: Trump: Day 1,307 (THREAD) -5,699,886 Cases of COVID-19 in US -US CV19 Death Toll Rises to 176,327 -Compares Covid-19 to… 15 minutes ago

Gene3713

Gene37 RT @WSJ: President Trump discouraged purchasing from Goodyear after it told workers not to wear political campaign slogans like “Make Ameri… 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism [Video]

Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism

Goodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:44Published
White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet [Video]

White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5's John Kosich about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published
Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer [Video]

Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer

President Donald Trump is calling for the public not to buy Goodyear tires after a report that the Akron tire maker is telling employees not to wear MAGA gear to work or use statements that include..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:45Published