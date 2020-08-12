Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:07s - Published 11 minutes ago

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America 's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his " Make America Great Again " hats.

Trump accused North America's largest tire maker of quote "playing politics," and told reporters he would even swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limo if there were an alternative.

"Yeah, I would do that.

I would swap them out based on what I heard.

We'll see what happens.

But, look, you're going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore, and they'll buy from a competitor - made in the USA too, okay?" Trump first tweeted about a Goodyear boycott earlier on Wednesday after a local media station in Kansas circulated an image reportedly taken during a company training session discussing political attire.

The presentation appeared to spell out appropriate and inappropriate displays.

'Black Lives Matter' and 'Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride' were shown to be acceptable under that presentation, while 'Blue Lives Matter' and 'MAGA Attire' were not.

Trump called that disgraceful - and said that allowed support for causes he described as "Marxist." "And when they say that you can't have Blue Lives Matter - you can't show a blue line, you can't wear a MAGA hat - but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature." Goodyear later said the widely circulated image that triggered the controversy was not created or distributed by the company's corporate group.

The company reiterated in a statement that quote "Goodyear has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination," and that it asks employees to avoid quote "workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues." Trump dismissed concerns of any potential political or business fallout from his comments Wednesday, claiming he was polling "very well" among Goodyear workers.

"And you know what?

They'll be able to get a good job, because we set a jobs record over the last quarter, you know.

The most jobs ever in the history of our country.

You'll be able to get another good job."