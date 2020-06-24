Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama Tears Into Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Obama Tears Into Trump

Obama Tears Into Trump

President Barack Obama speech at the DNC was a devastating takedown of his successor.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama tears into Trump's record at DNC: 'You cannot fake your way through this job'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency in a Democratic...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

DavidNOnderi

Dr. David N. Onderi🇦🇿 RT @TheCitizenTZ: #Obama tears into @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/R7qJPi5qpU 3 minutes ago

TheCitizenTZ

The Citizen Tanzania #Obama tears into @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/R7qJPi5qpU 7 minutes ago

cariblily

Ali Sachs @CapehartJ Democratic voters are losing faith as we watch Republicans in Washington continue to beat Democrats into… https://t.co/DZyoC6t4jV 14 minutes ago

AryanMahto

R RT @JantaKaReporter: "For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work...no interest in treating the presidency… 24 minutes ago

CosmoKatz69

Tommy Nessuno RT @leftcoastbabe: Fox News Headline: "Obama tears into successor in withering convention speech, as Trump live-tweets rebuttal." Uh, two… 27 minutes ago

dailynation

Daily Nation Obama tears into Trump https://t.co/JFy5Nye0Yz 30 minutes ago

william09128149

william johnson 'Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't': Obama tears into Trump and delivers a forceful endorsement of B… https://t.co/kKttB6Po9u 37 minutes ago

RedditRental

Reddit Tweets 'Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't': Obama tears into Trump and delivers a forceful endorsement of B… https://t.co/koos2QHUGY 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's emotional gift from Barack Obama [Video]

Queen Elizabeth's emotional gift from Barack Obama

Queen Elizabeth was moved to tears by a gift from then-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in 2011.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published