Four Port Authority Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus
As of Wednesday, 43 Port Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Newsradio 1020 KDKA Port Authority announced four new COVID-19 positives on Wednesday. There have now been 43 total cases among Port Au… https://t.co/KAnmq9xzW8 7 hours ago
Pop-up test centre opens in English town after coronavirus pub scareA pop-up coronavirus testing centre has opened in Ilkeston, England's East Midlands, after four people tested positive after drinking in pubs on July 31 and August 1.
Footage from August 16 shows..
LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS TEMPORARILY CLOSES ELKMONT HIGH SCHOOL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CASESLast week, Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse confirmed four students tested positive for coronavirus.
LAPD Reports 7 Additional COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total To 498The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday seven additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.