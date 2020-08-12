Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Port Authority Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Four Port Authority Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Four Port Authority Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

As of Wednesday, 43 Port Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDKARadio

Newsradio 1020 KDKA Port Authority announced four new COVID-19 positives on Wednesday. There have now been 43 total cases among Port Au… https://t.co/KAnmq9xzW8 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pop-up test centre opens in English town after coronavirus pub scare [Video]

Pop-up test centre opens in English town after coronavirus pub scare

A pop-up coronavirus testing centre has opened in Ilkeston, England's East Midlands, after four people tested positive after drinking in pubs on July 31 and August 1. Footage from August 16 shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS TEMPORARILY CLOSES ELKMONT HIGH SCHOOL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CASES [Video]

LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS TEMPORARILY CLOSES ELKMONT HIGH SCHOOL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CASES

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse confirmed four students tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
LAPD Reports 7 Additional COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total To 498 [Video]

LAPD Reports 7 Additional COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total To 498

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday seven additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published