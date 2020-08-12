Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News

As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement.

After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

Kamala led a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, calling him a failure as a leader.

Kamala has scripted history as the first woman of colour- African American and an Asian Woman with Indian heritage to be nominated by any major political party ever.

Her candidature has further strengthened the Democratic party's intentions to remove the race barriers when it comes to top political seats in United States.

Tearing into Trump, Kamala accused Trump of turning the plight and tragedies of the people of United States into political weapons.