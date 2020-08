Joe Grushecky To Perform As Part Of DNC Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Joe Grushecky To Perform As Part Of DNC The local rocker will be performing his anti-Trump song "That's What Makes Us Great" as part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this