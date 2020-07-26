|
|
|
Olivia Wilde set to develop and direct female-centred Marvel movie
Sony are said to have signed up Olivia Wilde to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie, which some supporters have speculated could be a Spider-Woman film.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|