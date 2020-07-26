Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Olivia Wilde set to develop and direct female-centred Marvel movie

Sony are said to have signed up Olivia Wilde to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie, which some supporters have speculated could be a Spider-Woman film.


Olivia Wilde Seemingly Confirms She's Working On a Spider-Woman Movie!

Olivia Wilde has seemingly confirmed that she’s working on a Spider-Woman movie! After news broke...
Just Jared - Published

Olivia Wilde Set To Direct & Co-Write Female-Led Film Project at Marvel

Marvel Studios just revealed that they’ve tapped Olivia Wilde to direct a brand new, female-led...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


'Booksmart' director Olivia Wilde tapped to helm untitled Marvel superhero movie for Sony

After breaking out as a filmmaker with the acclaimed 'Booksmart,' Olivia Wilde has signed on to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online



