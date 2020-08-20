'Arsenal will feel they've had shortest break' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:34s - Published 27 minutes ago 'Arsenal will feel they've had shortest break' With the fixtures out Chief reporter Bryan Swanson assesses how Premier League clubs will cope with the new season starting so soon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bayonle RT @footballdaily: 🗣 "Arsenal will feel they had the shortest break this summer, it's not ideal" @skysports_bryan on the Premier League f… 22 minutes ago Football Daily 🗣 "Arsenal will feel they had the shortest break this summer, it's not ideal" @skysports_bryan on the Premier Lea… https://t.co/26kB2KAgXT 41 minutes ago Justin Each time I see @SergeGnabry bang in goals i feel terrible coz Arsene Wenger made @Arsenal loose chose a world clas… https://t.co/e093w8DQ6w 13 hours ago юрий Bear🍯🍯🍯🐻 RT @ThatGuyJSR: Confirmed: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has decided to extend his stay the club and has signed a new contract with Arsenal. Th… 15 hours ago ⚔️ ☬ Confirmed: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has decided to extend his stay the club and has signed a new contract with Ars… https://t.co/PiHZDZUFH8 18 hours ago Swarit Sohaard @cdavison_afc We got to be patient . Can’t do anything else . Announcement will be made by Arsenal when they feel l… https://t.co/ojNaDVpUZh 2 days ago 🇬🇧 NYG 🇬🇧 #BeatSteelers (0-0) @HeritageCFC If they get partey or coutinho on top of gabriel then yes. Looking at Arsenal from a chelsea fan pov… https://t.co/3DT20aeVsO 2 days ago Shayla @Fergturdison11 I congratulated Arsenal on their FA Cup win and I will congratulate the next Champions league winne… https://t.co/cJdnWt8WFk 2 days ago

