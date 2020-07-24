Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California peninsula this morning (August 20).

Footage recorded at around 1am local time shows trees swaying as gusts from the category one hurricane touch the popular tourist resort.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Genevieve lost power on Wednesday and was downgraded from a category four storm to just category one.

Officials said that the hurricane was not expected to make landfall but it had claimed the lives of a 15-year-girl who was trapped by a large wave and an adult tried to save her on Tuesday.