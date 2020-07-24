Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California peninsula this morning (August 20).

Footage recorded at around 1am local time shows trees swaying as gusts from the category one hurricane touch the popular tourist resort.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Genevieve lost power on Wednesday and was downgraded from a category four storm to just category one.

Officials said that the hurricane was not expected to make landfall but it had claimed the lives of a 15-year-girl who was trapped by a large wave and an adult tried to save her on Tuesday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Genevieve lashing Mexico's Baja with wind and rain

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve lost punch as it closed in on the southern end of...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Deadly Hurricane Genevieve hammers Mexico's southern baja peninsula [Video]

Deadly Hurricane Genevieve hammers Mexico's southern baja peninsula

Hurricane Genevieve hit Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday. (August 19, 2020). According to local reports, two people have already died due to high surf. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:28Published
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms

Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:53Published