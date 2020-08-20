Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi pay tributes to former PM | Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Rajiv Gandhi took office of Prime Minister after the 1984 assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to become the youngest Indian Prime Minister at the age of 40.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.The Congress observes the day as ‘Sadbhavna Divas’.