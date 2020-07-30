Global  
 

Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from Lili Reinhart a day after the actress appeared to make it clear the couple was no longer together.


Lili Reinhart has clarified that a recent interview, in which she describes a 'black tunnel' of anguish, is about depression, not her split from Cole Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse has returned to Instagram after taking a break from social media for his mental health.

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Drops $2.7M for L.A. Home

 "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is barely old enough to buy a beer ... but already she's living like a Spanish queen -- just take a look at the 23-year-old's new..
Cole Sprouse is speaking out about his relationship with Lili Reinhart. The 28-year-old actor shared...
Lili Reinhart just gave an extremely vulnerable interview where she seemed to discuss the aftermath...
Cole Sprouse feels "lucky" to have dated Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart are done. For real this time.

Lili Reinhart has had the "most emotional few months" of her life.

