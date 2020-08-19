Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

The EU sanctions will hit 'a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud'.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

EU leaders reject Belarus vote result, call for sanctions [Video]

EU leaders reject Belarus vote result, call for sanctions

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:20Published

Protests held in Belarus amid claims president rigged election

 There are fears the situation in the former Soviet Republic of Belarus is getting out of control. Protesters have taken to the streets against the longtime..
CBS News

Belarus on the brink as "Europe's last dictator" stands his ground in face of protests

 Belarus' longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is refusing to back down in face of massive protests following an election in which he claimed to win 80% of the..
CBS News

Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months

 The Belarusian central election committee has said veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 133 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 133 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Belarus president orders police to put down protests against him

 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his police on Wednesday to put down protests in the capital Minsk, signaling an escalation after a week and a..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

EU rejects Belarus vote result as Alexander Lukashenko orders clampdown

The European Union said they would levy sanctions against a number of people responsible for...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this

RockOnLiberals

ℬ𝒾𝒹ℯ𝓃/ℋ𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒾𝓈 2020 = 𝒢ℴℴ𝒹 𝒯𝓇ℴ𝓊𝒷𝓁ℯ RT @Billbrowder: BREAKING: EU Rejects the results of the Belarus Elections and plans large number of targeted sanctions against members of… 2 minutes ago

AwroraNefertiti

AWRORA🗽🌎☀️ EU Rejects Belarus Vote Result as Lukashenko Orders Clampdown https://t.co/VSBR4xZ8EU 8 minutes ago

Tweetiti

Tweetiti EU Rejects Belarus Vote Result as Lukashenko Orders Clampdown https://t.co/kkSaw9tH98 16 minutes ago