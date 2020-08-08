Government promises BTEC grades next week

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Schools Minister Nick Gibb says he expects BTEC grades will be released by the exam board "next week", after they were delayed to ensure grades were "on a par with the uplift that's happened to GCSEs and A-Levels".

Report by Connerv.

