Government promises BTEC grades next week

Schools Minister Nick Gibb says he expects BTEC grades will be released by the exam board "next week", after they were delayed to ensure grades were "on a par with the uplift that's happened to GCSEs and A-Levels".

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn