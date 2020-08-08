Government promises BTEC grades next week

Schools Minister Nick Gibb says he expects BTEC grades will be released by the exam board "next week", after they were delayed to ensure grades were "on a par with the uplift that's happened to GCSEs and A-Levels".
Schools minister Nick Gibb has insisted the government will take "swift action" to deal with any spike in coronavirus transmission in particular areas of the country. His comments were made after Preston was added to the areas where households are banned from mixing indoors and in gardens due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today. Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire. The teenager was preparing to take herexams before schools closed in March during lockdown. Like other pupils acrossthe country, her results will be based on her teachers’ estimates, if higherthan the controversial moderated grades, following the Government’s U-turnamid the debacle over this year’s exams. Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise’sresults will be kept a private matter.
The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.
