One News Page
>
News Videos
>
United Nations
>
Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:48s - Published
7 minutes ago
Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Nations
Intergovernmental organization
US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
The United States will demand on Thursday (US time) that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, a..
New Zealand Herald
11 hours ago
Trump says he will demand UN reimpose sanctions on Iran, but the US move may fail
Trump wants the UN to reimpose sanctions that were suspended as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. But the US effort will face stiff opposition.
USATODAY.com
11 hours ago
Trump seeks return of UN sanctions against Iran
The United States will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, a move that follows..
USATODAY.com
12 hours ago
Mali coup: UN joins global condemnation of military takeover
President Keïta was forced to resign after being detained by soldiers.
BBC News
12 hours ago
