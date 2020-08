Police seen outside hospital where Russian opposition politician Navalny is being treated Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published Police seen outside hospital where Russian opposition politician Navalny is being treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been taken to hospital in Omsk after allegedly being poisoned. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend