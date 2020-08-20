Police seen outside hospital where Russian opposition politician Navalny is being treated

Global  
 

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been taken to hospital in Omsk after allegedly being poisoned.

Footage from August 20 shows the exteriors of the Omsk hospital where police vehicles were seen parked outside.

Navalny was on a flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow when he fell ill.

The plane made an emergency landing after Navalny became unconscious.

Vyacheslav Gimadi, a lawyer with Navalny's foundation, tweeted: "There is no doubt that Navalny was poisoned because of his political stance and activity.”


