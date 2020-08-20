Global  
 

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 13 8/20 6AM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 13 8/20 6AM
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 13 8/20 6AM

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 13 Forms Over Central Tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression 13 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic.
cbs4.com - Published


