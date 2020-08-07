|
|
|
Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst
For almost 20 years, Navalny has been striking at the Kremlin's Achilles heel of corruption.
He may have missed that the thin line has moved, says Mark Galeotti.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russian opposition leader in hospital coma
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday, after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
The Challenger
Russia's government says Alexey Navalny can't run for office, but he remains determined to run against Vladimir Putin in March 2018. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:07Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|