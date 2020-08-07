Global  
 

Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst

Video Credit: Euronews English
Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst

Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst

For almost 20 years, Navalny has been striking at the Kremlin's Achilles heel of corruption.

He may have missed that the thin line has moved, says Mark Galeotti.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian anti-corruption activist

Russian opposition leader in hospital coma [Video]

Russian opposition leader in hospital coma

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday, after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison.

The Challenger

 Russia's government says Alexey Navalny can't run for office, but he remains determined to run against Vladimir Putin in March 2018. Lesley Stahl reports.
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman [Video]

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman

Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

Russians Russians East Slavic ethnic group

Trump campaign's contacts with Russians were a 'grave threat', Senate rules

 The Trump campaign's interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a "grave" counterintelligence threat, a Senate..
Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections [Video]

Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections

Moscow says Lukashenko and Putin expressed confidence that the situation will be settled as the arrest of 33 Russians in Belarus threatens to sour ties between the historic allies.

Mark Galeotti British-born, US-resident scholar of Russian politics, security and crime.

