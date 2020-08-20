Storm Ellen blows roof off building in south of Ireland
The powerful storm Ellen, known as a "weather bomb," brought severe winds to the UK and across Ireland.
The storm has caused at least 130,000 homes and businesses losing power on Thursday morning (August 20).
In County Tipperary, @Tipperaryphoto recorded the roof of Regal Centre, an old cinema building, blown off by the storm.
Footage from Thursday morning by @Tipperaryphotos, @VentisJ, @nigelray8, and @RawazOsman2 shows strong wind and rain across the south of Ireland.