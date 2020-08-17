Global  
 

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic recently introduced an option for gamers who play ‘Fortnite’ on mobile to purchase V-bucks for a cheaper price directly from Epic.


Fortnite can still be reinstalled on iOS, even after Apple removed it

Fortnite disappeared from the App Store last week as part of developer Epic Games' big legal and regulatory..
The Verge

Epic used its playbook for Fortnite events against Apple and Google

Epic Games took on Apple and Google in a very public way last week to protest what it believes are monopolistic app store policies...
The Verge

Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of 'Fortnite' from App Store

 Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Inc's removal of "Fortnite" from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action..
WorldNews
Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal [Video]

Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. Libby Hogan reports

US trade panel launches patent infringement probe into Apple devices

 WASHINGTON: The US International Trade Commission said it has launched a Section 337 into whether certain mobile devices and laptop computers infringed patents..
WorldNews
Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion [Video]

Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion

Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone. According to CNN, Apple (AAPL) is currently trading on the market at nearly $470 a share. Apple's success has also launched CEO Tim Cook into the realm of billionaires.

AP Top Stories August 19 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Kamala Harris prepares to make history; About 30 large fires burning in California; Israel army hits Hamas targets..
USATODAY.com

Twitch star Timthetatman finally won a game of Fall Guys

While the world writhes in the clutches of a seemingly never-ending wave of chaos, one Twitch streamer's heartwarming struggle to..
The Verge

How Fortnite's epic battle with Apple could reshape the antitrust fight

When Tim Cook finished up his appearance in front of the House Judiciary panel in July, the conventional wisdom was..
The Verge

Epic Games seeks injunction against Apple, says tech giant trying to remove developer accounts

Shortly after Epic Games filed suit against technology giant Apple, Apple "retaliated...
Tesla To Add GOAT Horn; OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson | Digital Trends Live 8.18.20 [Video]

Tesla To Add GOAT Horn; OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson | Digital Trends Live 8.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson to discuss his new show, the BLM impact on media, and truth on social media; Fitness guru and pro boxer Mike Rashid joins for..

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google [Video]

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google

Both Apple and Google removed 'Fortnite' from their app stores on Thursday.

