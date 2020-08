Pink celebrates 'thunder thighs' in empowering selfie Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Pink celebrates 'thunder thighs' in empowering selfie Pink has been praised for encouraging body confidence after sharing an empowering shot of her own body on social media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this