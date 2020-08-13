Trending: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is making the November election day a paid holiday at her company so her employees have a full oportunity to vote.

Media executive Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous, influential and wealthiest women in the...

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B. Vance and Phylicia Rashad are set to star in HBO’s...

Oprah Winfrey is returning to the big screen! The 66-year-old entrepreneur will be making her return...

City Press MOST READ | Miss SA: The public has spoken Oprah [Winfrey], Basetsana Kumalo, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama ... The list… https://t.co/9PXN3zoscW 1 week ago

Fellow Africans RT @City_Press : MOST READ | Miss SA: The public has spoken Oprah [Winfrey], Basetsana Kumalo, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama ... The list is endl… 1 week ago

Meio Litro New trending GIF tagged what, confused, wut, excuse me, blinking, oprah, oprah winfrey, come again via Giphy… https://t.co/kUlyPSOIN9 5 days ago

Total Princess Saw Harpo trending. I immediately thought of Oprah Winfrey in the Color Purple! "I luhs' Harpo! Lord knows I do"!!!! 3 days ago