Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare slow motion video of hummingbird and hummingbird moth flying together

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Rare slow motion video of hummingbird and hummingbird moth flying together

Rare slow motion video of hummingbird and hummingbird moth flying together

Hummingbirds are so much fun to watch.

But they fly so fast that you can hardly get a good look at them.

Slow motion video helps to see how beautiful they are.

Also, hummingbird moths are a rare sight to see and these people caught both on video, accidentally.

Hummingbirds are able to stroke with power both on the down- and up-beat of a wing flap.

Their power and small size allow tremendous agility in flight.

In fact, hummingbirds are the only vertebrates capable of sustained hovering (staying in one place during flight), and they can fly backward and upside-down as well.

To their maneuverability, hummingbirds add speed and stamina.

They have been clocked at close to 30 mph indirect flight and more than 45 mph during courtship dives.

Migratory ruby-throated hummingbirds have no problem flying 18 to 20 straight hours to cross the Gulf of Mexico, powered by their fat stores and given a bit of help from winds.

Hummingbird moths fly and move just like hummingbirds.

Like them, they can remain suspended in the air in front of a flower while they unfurl their long tongues and insert them in flowers to sip their nectar.

They even emit an audible hum like hummingbirds.

Quite often inexperienced garden visitors notice what they think is a tiny hummingbird fleeting among flowers such as bee balm (Monarda).

They listen incredulously when one explains to them that what they just saw was not a bird but a moth.

A rare and wonderful surprise if you get to see one.

To video a hummingbird and then view the video to see that you caught both in flight with slow motion is amazing.

Enjoy!!


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChemicalEyeGuy

Preston MacDougall RT @AmalNadhreen: In what’s believed to be the first footage of its kind, a stunningly slow-motion video by Dr. Adrian Smith captures a rar… 23 hours ago

AmalNadhreen

أمل ناضرين 🇸🇦 In what’s believed to be the first footage of its kind, a stunningly slow-motion video by Dr. Adrian Smith captures… https://t.co/Od5QkhfCeZ 2 days ago

AmalNadhreen

أمل ناضرين 🇸🇦 In what’s believed to be the first footage of its kind, a stunningly slow-motion video by Dr. Adrian Smith captures… https://t.co/p36sKoXNQ0 2 days ago

WhatSellsBest

WhatSellsBest.com ‘In what’s believed to be the first footage of its kind, a stunningly slow-motion video by Dr. Adrian Smith capture… https://t.co/jA4iFSZzXR 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

The vividly colored oriole loves his orange treats [Video]

The vividly colored oriole loves his orange treats

The Baltimore Oriole is one of the most stunningly colored birds in North America. A brilliant orange or gold color makes up most of its plumage with stark black areas on its head and wings. The adults..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
This adorable video shows a bunny cleaning himself in super slow motion [Video]

This adorable video shows a bunny cleaning himself in super slow motion

This adorable video shows a bunny cleaning himself in super slow motion.Owner Kerrianne Crane, 35 from Ipswich, UK got the 10 week old mini lop bunny as a way to cheer up her family after the travel..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Breathtaking footage of mama bird feeding her chick [Video]

Breathtaking footage of mama bird feeding her chick

This Young Black Redstart is calling her mom for food. She answers quickly with a delicious meal. Black redstart are small birds is some 14 cm in length and weight some 15 gram. The adult male has a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:38Published