Local nonprofits host free diversity workshops

Local nonprofit are teaming up to help start conversations of diversity.

THE COMMUNITY.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S VERONIKA VERNACHIOSHOWS US HOW YOU CAN BE PARTOF THE DIALOGUE.STARTING THE CONVERSATION OFDIVERSITY IN NONPROFITSLOCAL LEADERS SAY IS ONE OFTHE FIRST STEPS TO CREATINGCHANGE IN THE COMMUNITY.KAIRAND BELLINGER / PART OFTHE COURAGE CONVERSATIONS THENONPROFIT COMMUNITY IS KEY TOTHAT BECAUSE THERE THE ONESWHO PROVIDE THE FUEL FOR THISSUSTAINABLE CHANGE.

THIS ISKAIRAND BELLINGER.

HIM ANDTHIS GROUP OF PEOPLE ARE PARTOF A NEW SERIES.

IT'S CALLED"COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS"TO ENCOURAGE DIALOGUE ABOUTRACIAL INCLUSIONS ANDDIVERSITY IN THE NONPROFITWORLD.

BRIAN WOOD / PART OFTHE COURAGE CONVERSATIONSEVERYTIME THERE IS A SESSION,WE'RE GOING TO BE SHARINGKNOWLEDGE, BUT IT'S GOING TOBE LIKE A RACE WITHOUT AFINISH LINE, BUT WE'LLCONSTANTLY BE LEARNING TOO.JENNIFER M.

TERSIGNI / PART OFTHE COURAGE CONVERSATIONS THENONPROFIT SECTOR IS OURCOUNTRIES SOCIAL SAFETY NET,WHEN PEOPLE ARE DISINFRATIZED,WHEN PEOPLE DON'T HAVE FOOD ORA PLACE TO SLEEP, THEY LOOK TOA NONPROFIT.

THE WORKSHOPS AREFOR ANYONE INVOLVED INNONPROFITS.

THERE ARE LIVESESSIONS BUT ALL OF THEMWILL BE RECORDED.

KAIRANDBELLINGER / PART OF THECOURAGE CONVERSATIONS FORSUSTAINABLE CHANGE TO REALLYHAPPEN HAS TO MOVE BEYOND,TOLERANCE AND ACCEPTANCE, ITHAS TO GO TO ACTION.

LOCALLEADERS SAY THEY WANT THIS TOBE A SAFE SPACE TO BUILDKNOWLEDGE AND TRUST.

THERE ARE6 WORKSHOP EACH WITH ADIFFERENT TOPIC BUT ALL WITHONE GOAL.

BRIAN WOOD / PART OFTHE COURAGE CONVERSATIONS WEWANT PEOPLE TO HAVE SOMEQUANTIFIABLE TAKEAWAYS, DOSOMETHING, TAKE SOME FORM OFACTION, TO ATTACK THISSYSTEMIC ISSUE.

KAIRANDBELLINGER / PART OF THECOURAGE CONVERSATIONS LEBRONJAMES SAID IT REALLY WELL,THAT THIS IS NOT LIKE AMOVEMENT.

THIS NEEDS TO BE AWAY OF LIVING.

ON CAM REPORTERTHE FIRST WORKSHOP IS TODAY AT2 P.M BUT THEY'LL BE 5 MOREAFTER THAT.

