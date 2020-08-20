LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: Evacuation Orders Lifted For Some Fairfield Neighborhoods
Evacuation orders remain in effect on Thursday morning in many neighborhoods in Vacaville.
PG&E Troubleman Dies While Helping First Responders In LNU Lightning Complex FireA PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Evacuation orders remain in place as North Complex fires burnThe three largest fires have merged and are now being called the Sheep Fire.
'We Are Alive, Everyone Is Okay': Vacaville Evacuees Happy To Get Out Of Homes In TimeThousands in Solano County were forced to leave with only the bare necessities as the LNU Lightning Complex Fires grew out of control.