LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: Evacuation Orders Lifted For Some Fairfield Neighborhoods

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Evacuation orders remain in effect on Thursday morning in many neighborhoods in Vacaville.


