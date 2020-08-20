The making of "WAP" Video Credit: Complex News and In The Know - Duration: 00:50s - Published 11 minutes ago The making of "WAP" Evan LaRay Brunson discusses how Cardi B has been super productive during quarantine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Goddess Amber Besides, what's not to love about Milfs& Grannies still exploiting weak. Women never get 'too old to make good $$$… https://t.co/mewyslvsQR 2 seconds ago Bob Cayne RT @WebMD: When the stress hormone cortisol goes through your body, fat takes residence in your belly. Some of these tactics may help ease… 2 seconds ago wohoo 🇲🇾 @sshankg @ztrosly @eshwaaaaarya An actual valid concern? Lol what concern do you want? Wearing sari and posted to s… https://t.co/LMYEBKGx7r 2 seconds ago melanin.monroe People in the comments saying jealous but look how they keep renovating old dilapidated places and making it diffic… https://t.co/kita7hZClX 2 seconds ago Pleasant Jon I dunno dave, you are definitely making a point a paedo would make, and you look like a paedo, so it's fair to assu… https://t.co/GqWKbHSb2h 2 seconds ago RunsWWolves🙊🙈🙉 @realDonaldTrump ✅Proved without a doubt President Obama’s stinging indictment. You’re not up 2 the job.Never had i… https://t.co/VEofBbO2fS 2 seconds ago Dshoes RT @BrewDogJames: Inspired by ALDI's take on Punk IPA from yesterday, we are making a new beer. YALDI IPA is coming soon! Maybe our frien… 2 seconds ago Christof RT @TrollFootball: PSG after making it to the final vs Bayern after making it to the final. https://t.co/5f83j67WAu 2 seconds ago

