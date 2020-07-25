Jobless claims climb back above 1 million

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.
Kohl's signaled a slow start to the current quarter on Tuesday, as the department store chain discounts heavily and grapples with weak demand as fewer schools reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down sharply. Fred Katayama reports.
The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. Fred Katayama reports.