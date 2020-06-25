Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Whitmer on $600M Flint Water Crisis settlement

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Governor Whitmer on $600M Flint Water Crisis settlement
Governor Whitmer on $600M Flint Water Crisis settlement

You Might Like


Tweets about this

75Newman

Barry Newman RT @KUSI_GMSD: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by… 13 minutes ago

KUSI_GMSD

KUSI Good Morning San Diego Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/AB6jPLTGgm 15 minutes ago

KUSINews

KUSI News Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/D86uHXUXwh 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis [Video]

Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis

The years-long legal battle over Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water crisis is set to end, as the state has agreed to pay victims nearly $600 million. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published
Major settlement 'imminent' in Flint Water Crisis class action lawsuits [Video]

Major settlement 'imminent' in Flint Water Crisis class action lawsuits

Multiple sources tell 7 Action News that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are expected to announce on Friday a $600 million settlement in the Flint Water Crisis.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:14Published
Former Governor Rick Snyder testifies in Flint Water Crisis [Video]

Former Governor Rick Snyder testifies in Flint Water Crisis

He fought in court to avoid it. But former Governor Rick Snyder had to answer questions today from attorneys in a civil lawsuit on behalf of Flint residents.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:10Published