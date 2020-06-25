Governor Whitmer on $600M Flint Water Crisis settlement

KUSI News Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/D86uHXUXwh 15 minutes ago

KUSI Good Morning San Diego Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/AB6jPLTGgm 15 minutes ago

Barry Newman RT @KUSI_GMSD : Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by… 13 minutes ago