Governor Whitmer on $600M Flint Water Crisis settlement

Barry Newman RT @KUSI_GMSD: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by… 13 minutes ago
KUSI Good Morning San Diego Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/AB6jPLTGgm 15 minutes ago
KUSI News Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents… https://t.co/D86uHXUXwh 15 minutes ago
Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water CrisisThe years-long legal battle over Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water crisis is set to end, as the state has agreed to pay victims nearly $600 million. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Major settlement 'imminent' in Flint Water Crisis class action lawsuitsMultiple sources tell 7 Action News that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are expected to announce on Friday a $600 million settlement in the Flint Water Crisis.
Former Governor Rick Snyder testifies in Flint Water CrisisHe fought in court to avoid it. But former Governor Rick Snyder had to answer questions today from attorneys in a civil lawsuit on behalf of Flint residents.