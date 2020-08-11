Fall Guys developer starts a Twitter battle royale for charity Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 10 minutes ago Fall Guys developer starts a Twitter battle royale for charity Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is hosting a different kind of battle royale: a charity auction.Mediatonic, the company behind Fall Guys, has been bombarded with requests from brands to create in-game skins of their properties.The official Fall Guys Twitter account declared the Battle of Brands.It’s an ongoing auction for Special Effect, a U.K.-based charity which provides specialized gaming equipment to players with disabilities.The brand that pledges to donate the most amount of money to Special Effect by August 31 will have an in-game skin made in its honor.The current highest bid is G2 Esports with $330,003 0

