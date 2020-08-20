Global  
 

Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC

Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama had harsh words for his successor.

Kamala Harris makes history, Obama accuses Trump of treating presidency like a 'reality show:' DNC takeaways

On night 3 of the DNC, President Barack Obama offered a blistering rebuke of Donald Trump and Sen....
AP Top Stories August 20 A

Here's the latest for Thursday August 20th: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Vice Presidential...
DNC: Trump fires back at Obama, Harris convention attacks in all-caps tweetstorm

As Kamala Harris was giving her vice-presidential nomination speech, President Trump called to mind...
