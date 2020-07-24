Trump Administration declares teachers essential workers

Global  
 

Teachers may not have to quarantine if they're exposed to COVID-19.

The Trump Administration says educators are critical infrastructure workers which would not require them to quarantine.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYSEDUCATORS ARE "CRITICALINFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS" WHICHWOULD NOT REQUIRE THEM TOQUARATINE.SOME SCHOOL DISTRICTS INTENNESSEE ARE ALREADY DOINGTHIS.BUT TEACHERS ARE FIGHTING BACKSAYING IT'S UNETHICAL TO PUTKIDS AT RISK.WHILE THOSE IN FAVOR OF THERULE SAY IT'S THE ONLY WAY TOKEEP STAFFING UP-- ANDIN-PERSON CLASSES POSSIBLE.HOWEVER RESEARCHERS SAY-- THISCOULD RAISE THE RISK OFSPREADING THE VIRUS IF ANEXSED TEACHER ISASYMPTOMATIC.NEW RESEARCH IS RAISING NEWCONCERNS ABOUT PEOPLE'S




